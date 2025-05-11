Story ProgressBack to home
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: Early Penalty For Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe Fouled By Barcelona
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is on the bench; Arda Guler is starting his first-ever El Clasico.
EL Clasico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25 Football© AFP
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway, with the scores tied at 0-0. Barcelona and Real Madrid square off for one final time in the 2024/25 season, in a hotly-contested La Liga title race, which is going down to the wire. Barcelona are four points ahead of Real Madrid heading into this contest, with four matches remaining in La Liga. Hansi Flick's Barcelona have defeated Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in all three previous matches in the ongoing season, in what is set to be Ancelotti's final season at the club.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25, straight from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona:
- 19:46 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: KICK OFF!We are live! Real Madrid kick off, they are attacking from right to left. First Clasico start for Arda Guler. First foul of the match inside 20 seconds as Valverde brings down Olmo. Raphinha tries to send a cross in, but it goes out for a goalkick.FCB 0-0 RMA
- 19:43 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Here come the players!Real Madrid and Barcelona players walk out into the pitch at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys! Barca's iconic anthem being chanted around the ground. All eyes on the biggest clash of the La Liga season. Can Real Madrid beat Barcelona for the first time this year?
- 19:33 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Guler startingIn case you're just joining us, Real Madrid have made the bold decision to go with Arda Guler in their starting lineup, with Rodrygo on the bench. For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is not fit enough to start, so it is Ferran Torres leading the line with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
- 19:30 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: 15 minutes to goStay tuned to NDTV Sports, folks! We are just 15 minutes away from the biggest clash in football, for one final time in the 2024/25 season. Mbappe, Yamal, Vinicius, Raphinha, Bellingham, Pedri. The best players in the world go head-to-head!
- 19:29 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: What a season for Barcelona!This has been a superb first year for Hansi Flick at Barcelona. The Blaugrana entered the year second-favourite to Real Madrid, but riding on their young sensations and a new identity, have comfortably been the best team in Spain, and maybe even the world. But Madrid are still hanging on, and they cannot afford to celebrate La Liga just yet.
- 19:28 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Eyes on ViniciusIt would be fair to say that Vinicius Jr, despite all his ability, hasn't had a season on par with his capabilities. After being one of the Ballon d'Or favourites in 2024, Real Madrid's star left-winger has been less impactful this year, despite boasting good numbers.No better way to redeem yourself than deliver a match-winning Clasico performance.
- 19:17 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: The record so farIn 2024/25, Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid in all three El Clasico matches. One in La Liga, one in the Supercopa final and in the Copa del Rey final. Here are the results:La Liga: Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaSupercopa Final: Real Madrid 2-5 BarcelonaCopa del Rey Final: Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (a.e.t)
- 19:13 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Can Yamal win the Ballon d'Or?Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is the talk of the town at the minute. The 17-year-old was electric over the two legs against Inter, and has emerged as Barca's best player over the last month or so. Can he help them win today and further solidify his Ballon d'Or charge?If Yamal does win the Ballon d'Or in 2025, he will become the youngest-ever to do so.
- 19:09 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Happy birthday Courtois!We take this opportunity to wish a very happy 33rd birthday to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Undoubtedly, one of the best shotstoppers of his generation. He will have a big role to play today if Madrid want to win.
- 18:55 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Defensive issuesBoth sides will have defensive worries today. Barcelona are missing key right-back Jules Kounde, while Alex Balde is only fit to make the bench. On the other hand, Real Madrid's key defender Antonio Rudiger is serving a big suspension following his red card against Barca in the Copa del Rey final.
- 18:54 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Big call by Real MadridReal Madrid have made the big decision to start Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler and keep Brazilian forward Rodrygo on the bench today. Guler has been in excellent form recently, and even shone when these two sides met in the Copa del Rey final a couple of weeks ago.
- 18:50 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Pressure on AncelottiCarlo Ancelotti has had a glittering managerial career at Real Madrid, but this season has not gone to plan. Ancelotti has lost two cup finals to Barcelona, and also been outclassed out of the Champions League. This is set to be his final season, with Xabi Alonso expected to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen next year.Can Ancelotti deliver one more title to Madrid?
- 18:44 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Barcelona XILewandowski and Alex Balde are not fit enough to make the starting XI, so it is Ferran Torres and Gerard Martin who continue in those positions. All eyes will be on their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal!
BARA XI #ElClsico pic.twitter.com/FjdrWFXJpe— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2025
- 18:42 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Real Madrid XICarlo Ancelotti has announced his starting XI for the final El Clasico of the 2024/25 season. Arda Guler is handed a start after great form in recent matches. Rodrygo is on the bench. Lucas Vazquez captains the side, starting at right-back.
Nuestro XI inicial!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 11, 2025
@FCBarcelona_ES
@UnicajaBanco pic.twitter.com/eW3OVcTszL
- 18:33 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Can Barcelona recover?Barcelona enter this game following the hurt of losing the Champions League semi to Inter just 4 days ago. One of the best two-legged ties in recent memory ended in a dramatic 7-6 aggregate win for Inter, knocking Barcelona out.However, Barca are still on course for a domestic treble, and a win today will surely ensure that!
- 18:32 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Must-win clashFor Real Madrid, this is a must-win match if they want to keep their La Liga hopes alive. The reigning champions enter this match 4 points behind their big rivals, with 4 matches to go. Win, and they cut that gap down to just 1 point. Lose, and the title race is all but over.
- 18:31 (IST)Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Hello and welcome!A very good evening to one and all. Welcome to NDTV Sports, for the Live coverage of the decisive La Liga El Clasico! It's the biggest game in the world - it's Barcelona against Real Madrid! Stay tuned for all the live updates of this all-important match.
