Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona take on Levante in their second fixture of La Liga 2025-26. The defending champions kickstarted their campaign with a 3-0 away victory over Mallorca, as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet. Hansi Flick's side will be the heavy favourites entering the clash against newly-promoted Levante, who won the Segunda Division title in the previous season. After missing the opening match due to a hamstring injury, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to make his return to action for Barcelona tonight.

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, August 24 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

What time will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)