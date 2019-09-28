 
Barcelona vs Getafe: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's Brilliant Assist To Luis Suarez Proves Goalkeepers Can Be Playmakers. Watch

Updated: 28 September 2019 22:41 IST

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen created Barcelona history with his brilliant lobbed assist to Luis Suarez against Getafe on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Marc-Andre ter Stegen moved out of his box to intercept an attack. © Twitter

Marc-Andre ter Stegen proved goalkeepers can also be playmakers in Barcelona's away La Liga fixture against Getafe on Saturday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen moved out of his box to intercept an attack from Getafe and then found Luiz Suarez with a lobbed assist only to see the Uruguyan forward chip the ball over the Getafe goalkeeper to find the back of the net. The goal helped Barcelona take a 1-0 lead over Getafe with Luis Suarez glancing back at Marc-Andre ter Stegen while celebrating as a gesture to thank him for his wonderful and timely assist.

Watch Marc-Andre ter Stegen's wonderful assist here

The assist helped ter Stegen become the first Blaugrana goalkeeper in the 21st century to provide an assist in a La Liga fixture. He also made history for the Catalan giants by becoming the club's first goalkeeper to provide an assist in the La Liga in the 21st century.

Barcelona won the match 2-0 against Getafe on Saturday with the second goal coming in the 49th minute from Junior Firpo. Stegen was also able to keep a clean sheet for himself and his club in the fixture. The win enabled Barcelona move second in the La Liga points table with 13 points from seven matches.

Barcelona's next fixture is in the Champions League where they will face Inter Milan at home on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid in the Madrid derby later in the day.

