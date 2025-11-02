Barcelona vs Elche LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona take on Elche in La Liga in desperate need of a victory. The Blaugrana have suffered two defeats in their last three league games, and enter the game off the back of a defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico. Barcelona have slipped to third in the league, and must win in order to reclaim second spot and reduce the gap to Real Madrid to five points. Hansi Flick's side will be bolstered by the return of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. However, they'll be without the services of star midfielder Pedri. Newly-promoted Elche sit in the top half of La Liga and is expected to be a tricky test for the reigning La Liga winners.

Barcelona vs Elche LIVE Streaming, La Liga LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How To Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, November 3 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Catalonia.

What time will the Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

