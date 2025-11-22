Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming La Liga: Defending La Liga champions Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their first game at Camp Nou in over two years. Barcelona's last game at Camp Nou before it was closed for renovations was in May 2023. In the meantime, Barcelona has been playing mostly at the city's 55,000-seat Olympic Stadium. On Saturday, the iconic venue will only be partially opened with 45,401 seats available, roughly half its capacity before it closed. Once it is finally finished, the new Camp Nou will hold 105,000 fans.

Hansi Flick's men trail league leaders Real Madrid by three points, with Xabi Alonso's men in action against Elche on Monday (IST).

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, November 22 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain

What time will the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(WIth AP Inputs)