Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has come out of retirement to sign for Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday. "Barcelona and the player Wojciech Szczesny have reached a deal for his signing until June 30, 2025," said the La Liga leaders in a statement. The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, 34, joins after Barca's first choice stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out potentially until the end of the season with a severe knee injury, sustained on September 22.

Szczesny retired this summer after featuring at Euro 2024 for Poland but has now returned to the game to play in La Liga for the first time.

The goalkeeper had said his "heart (was) not there any more" to play football after leaving Juventus by mutual agreement in August.

Szczesny has made over 600 appearances for club and country over his career, winning three Serie A titles and three Italian cups with Juventus, as well as two FA Cups with Arsenal.

Barca's reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena started in place of the stricken Ter Stegen in recent matches.

