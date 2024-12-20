Hansi Flick's Barcelona started the season in superb form but Atletico Madrid have wrestled their way into the title race and the two sides meet on Saturday bidding to lead La Liga at Christmas. Both have 38 points and although Barcelona have played one extra match they lead the table on goal difference, with champions Real Madrid third, a point behind and still firmly in the fight thanks to the Catalans' recent slump. Diego Simeone's Atletico have won 11 consecutive matches across all competitions and need to add one more victory at the Olympic stadium to claim top spot.

The Rojiblancos made several summer signings, including Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez in attack, and their deep squad started off as a problem but is becoming a positive.

Simeone regularly had to leave star names on the bench as he rotated and it took the squad a while to come to terms with it.

However now Atletico regularly have been able to win matches because of the impact of their substitutes and the coach said it is their greatest strength.

"Before the (win over Getafe last weekend) I spoke with the players about thanking and recognising those who weren't going to start the game," said Simeone.

"There are very important players who are competing in an extraordinary way, and you can tell that when they come into the team.

"That is our strength, to compete in the way we want, we need everyone to be as involved as they (currently) are -- it's our biggest strength."

Former Barcelona duo Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet are in superb form for the visitors.

As Atletico's fortunes have changed for the better, Barcelona's season has hit a surprise slump.

The Catalans, who lost 1-0 at home against Leganes last weekend, have won just one of their last six league games, with three of those ending in defeat.

Flick's intense pressing game seems to be taking a toll on the team, who no longer appear as sharp as they did at the start of the season.

"I think we started the game half-asleep," admitted midfielder Pedri after that defeat.

The German coach has proven reluctant to rotate his key players, also contributing to the team's lack of freshness.

'Full concentration'

Barcelona's terrific start to the season, including thumping victories over Real Madrid in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Champions League may have contributed to the team losing focus on a psychological level.

They started the campaign widely expected to be clinging to Madrid's coat-tails but quickly found their feet under Flick and with praise lavished upon them, the picture quickly changed.

Teams have also started to work on ways to bypass the high defensive line, with midfield runners from deep capitalising in ways Madrid and Bayern could not.

"I have told the team that everything depends on us, on whether we play with full concentration," said Flick, who is completing a touchline suspension against Atletico.

"As is normal, all teams look for our weaknesses and will fight to exploit them."

Barcelona will also be without key winger Lamine Yamal, with the 17-year-old sidelined until January with an ankle injury.

Madrid have responded well to their 4-0 Clasico thrashing by Barcelona to stay in the title race, with Kylian Mbappe fit again after a brief injury lay-off.

The French forward scored as Madrid beat Pachuca to win the Intercontinental Cup in midweek. They face Sevilla on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side could also be top during the winter break with a victory, should Barcelona and Atletico share the spoils the day before.

Player to watch: Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid's French midfielder is back from injury and expected to start against Sevilla, as he bids to finally hold down a place in Los Blancos' midfield. Often a rotation option for Ancelotti, with Aurelien Tchouameni now installed at centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger, Camavinga has the chance to take the reins for good in Madrid's engine room.

