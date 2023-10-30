The prestigious global football event, Ballon d'Or ceremony is all set to take place on Monday (Tuesday IST) in Paris. This highly acclaimed award show is known for acknowledging the world's greatest football players. Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize. The prestigious award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 12 times between them.Only two other players have won the Ballon d'Or since Ronaldo claimed his first in 2008 -- Luka Modric won it in 2018 and Karim Benzema was crowned last year following a brilliant season with Real Madrid.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will take place on Monday, October 30 (Tuesday, October 31 IST).

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Advertisement

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony start?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will start at 12 AM IST (6:30 PM GMT).

Where to follow the live broadcast of the Ballon d'Or 2023c eremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will be aired on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)