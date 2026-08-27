One day before the UCL draw, RB Leipzig and PUMA have unveiled the club's new Champions League shirt for the 2026/27 season. The jersey is available now, just in time for RBL's return to Europe's biggest stage. The design matches the occasion too. The print across the chest and sleeves takes inspiration from Leipzig's nightlife, with bold colours and a striking look made for nights when the city and the stadium come alive.

The print across the chest and sleeves brings some of the energy of Leipzig's nightlife onto the pitch.

The chest features printed RB Leipzig and Red Bull logos, while the embroidered PUMA Cat logo appears on the right side of the chest and on the shoulders.

The back of the shirt features 'RB Leipzig' lettering, while a low-profile authentic label at the hem completes the look.

PUMA's dryCELL technology draws moisture away from the skin to help keep you dry and comfortable - whether you're in the stadium, at home or training.

The shirt is made from 100 percent polyester. As part of PUMA's RE:FIBRE programme, at least 95 percent of it is made using recycled textile waste and other used materials



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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