Goals from Vedat Muriqi and English defender Archie Brown helped Fenerbahce stun Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday and qualify for the league phase. With the teams locked at 1-1 from the first leg in Istanbul a week ago, the Turks opened up a 2-0 lead on the night in the first half in southeastern France. Exciting Belgium winger Malick Fofana gave Lyon hope in the second half but Lois Openda and Kail Boudache had further strikes ruled out for offside and Fener held on.

Hungarian Barnabas Varga scored a brace and former Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic added another as AEK Athens cruised into the league phase with a 4-0 thrashing of Levski Sofia.

Romanian Razvan Marin added a penalty as the Greeks booked their progress following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Bulgaria.

Viking Stavanger hit back from a goal down on the night to beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in Norway to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

They will play in the Champions League group phase for the first time.

Albanian Arber Hoxha gave Dinamo an early lead but Zlatko Tripic equalised from the penalty spot just eight minutes later.

Two goals in two minutes early in the second period from Edvin Austbo and Tobias Moi sealed Viking's progress.

Panama's Cristian Martinez scored the extra-time winner as Slovan Bratislava qualified for the Champions League group phase for the second time in three seasons.

Two years ago, they lost all eight games but finished second from bottom in the single league phase on goal difference above Young Boys.

Andraz Sporar had given the Slovakians an early lead at Celje but Svit Seslar equalised for the Slovenians from the penalty spot.

Martinez bagged the winner on the night for a 3-2 aggregate success for Slovan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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