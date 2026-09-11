Manchester United celebrated their return to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of Sabah on Thursday, as Cesc Fabregas's Como impressed on their debut in Europe's premier club competition. Harry Kane and Michael Olise, with a brace, both scored in the week that they were nominated for the Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich were made to work before Bodo/Glimt's second-half collapse in a 5-0 rout. Matheus Cunha scored his first goal of the season while captain Bruno Fernandes, forward Benjamin Sesko and centre-back Lisandro Martinez were also on the scoresheet on a comfortable night for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

"I think it was perfect for everyone, especially our fans," Sesko told TNT Sports.

"It means a lot to them, especially when they see so many goals. I think it was great for us in general to give us more motivation for the upcoming games."

There was one moment of concern after Cunha had given Michael Carrick's team a 27th-minute lead from Patrick Dorgu's cross, as United's defensive frailties almost came back to haunt them.

But Joy-Lance Mickels headed wide for the Champions League debutants when free at the back post from less than five yards out.

The Azerbaijanis wilted at the end of the first period as Youri Tielemans teed up Fernandes and then Sesko ran onto Bryan Mbeumo's through ball before rounding goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov before sliding the ball home.

Midway through the second half, Martinez pounced on a bobbling ball that ricocheted off Pokatilov and a defender from substitute Joshua Zirkzee's backheel as United went into cruise control.

Carrick even had the luxury of bringing on youngsters Harry Amass and Shea Lacey for their Champions League bows as he sought to rest legs ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby.

"I think the confidence boost is definitely big. It's important to recover good and focus on the derby," added Sesko.

Eight in a row for Kane

Goals from Croatia midfielder Martin Baturina, Greece forward Tasos Douvikas and Senegal's Assane Diao put Como in control against RB Leipzig.

Serbia midfielder Andrija Maksimovic pulled a goal back for Leipzig before Maximo Perrone sealed a 4-1 victory late on a dream night in northern Italy.

Kane scored for the eighth Champions League game in a row as he powered home a header from Olise's free-kick, with Bayern eventually overcoming a spirited Bodo/Glimt.

Jamal Musiala had given them the lead shortly after a goalless first half and after Kane's goal, Alphonso Davies shot into the bottom corner when Olise's corner was only half cleared.

Olise then got in on the act with a sumptuous finish seven minutes from time before Odin Bjortuft was dismissed for the Norwegians.

Olise then completed the rout with his second.

Lens twice came from behind to beat 10-man Slavia Prague 3-2 with injury time goals from Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar.

Danijel Sturm had twice given Slavia the lead, firstly just after Mikulas Konecny was dismissed and then with just two minutes remaining, but the Czechs were unable to hold on.

Earlier on, there were 1-1 draws between Fenerbahce and Roma, and between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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