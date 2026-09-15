The 2028 Champions League final will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the 2029 final will take place at the rebuilt Camp Nou in Barcelona, UEFA announced on Tuesday. Munich last hosted the Champions League final in 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first title with a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. The last Champions League final played at Camp Nou was in 1999, a game that ended with Manchester United scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Spain will thus once again take centre stage, just two years after the 2027 final, which is already scheduled to take place at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Europa League final will be in Bucharest in 2028 and Belgrade in 2029.

The Conference League finals have been awarded to Turin for 2028 and Budapest in 2029.

The UEFA Super Cup will take place in Amsterdam in 2027 and in Astana in 2028.

For the women's Champions League, Lyon has been selected to host the Champions League final in 2028 and Cardiff the 2029 final.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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