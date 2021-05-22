Story ProgressBack to home
Atletico Madrid Win 2020-21 La Liga Title After Beating Valladolid 2-1
Atletico Madrid won the 2020-21 La Liga title with a 2-1 win over Valladolid on Saturday
Atletico Madrid beat Valldolid to win 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.© AFP
Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid. Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit. Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano's opener for Valladolid. Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.
Karim Benzema's late headed equaliser and Luka Modric's last-minute goal gave Real victory but it was too little, too late as Atletico claimed the title for the 11th time in their history.
