Pablo Barrios snatched Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory at Sevilla on Sunday to provide Diego Simeone's side a lifeline in the Spanish title race. After leaders Barcelona drew on Saturday and Real Madrid fell to a home defeat, third-placed Atletico had the chance to gain back some ground on their rivals. Lucien Agoume sent Sevilla ahead with a long-range effort and Atletico levelled through a Julian Alvarez penalty in the first half, before Barrios struck in the final stages.

Atletico's draw at Espanyol last weekend left them virtually out of the title race, and despite their last-gasp victory they trail Barcelona by seven points with eight matches remaining.

"We needed this, to come to Sevilla is a hard place to go... the team, after the blow of conceding the first goal, pulled together and got the result we wanted," Atletico midfielder Koke told Movistar.

"We deserved the win and this is the line we have to follow... let's see where we get to."

Sevilla took the lead early on when Atletico cleared a cross to the edge of their box, with Agoume arriving to thump the ball past Jan Oblak.

Atletico levelled when Conor Gallagher burst into the box and was bundled over by Loic Bade.

Alvarez, who had a penalty controversially disallowed for a supposed double touch on the ball as Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, dispatched it with ease.

The Argentina international sent Orjan Nyland the wrong way for his 12th league goal of a strong debut season at Atletico after joining from Manchester City last summer.

Oblak made a good save to deny Akor Adams, with Sevilla appealing for a penalty unsuccessfully after the goalkeeper collided with the striker in the aftermath.

Oblak also denied Chidera Ejuke at his near post, while Alvarez threatened sporadically for the visitors at the other end.

With the match heading for a draw, Barrios stepped up to snatch his side victory in the 93rd minute.

The 21-year-old drove forward before stroking home his first of the season with an accurate low effort as the shot opened up for him on the edge of the box.

