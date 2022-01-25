Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday. Oblak "has tested positive for COVID-19," Atletico said in a brief statement. "Our goalkeeper remains isolated, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities," the club added. Oblak's positive test has come during a break in the La Liga season while countries outside of Europe play qualifying games for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

But Atletico will be desperate to have Oblak back for their next league game against Barcelona on February 6, which could prove crucial in the race for La Liga's top four.

Atletico Madrid are presently fourth in the table, one point above Barca in fifth.