The Athlead Juba Ingolstadt Academy was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, November 26, at Juba Sangha Club in New Delhi, NCR Area, marking a significant milestone in advancing structured grassroot football development in India. The launch coincided with an AIFF Elite Youth League Under-18 Tournament match featuring the Athlead Juba Sangha team, making the occasion especially memorable for football enthusiasts.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including Mr Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Chief Executive Officer, FC Ingolstadt 04, Mr Manuel Schafer, Director - Strategy, International Relations and Sustainability, FC Ingolstadt 04, Mr Tamal Ghosal, Chairman, Shrachi Sports, Mr Susanta Deb, Athlead Juba Sangha and Mr Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, were present at the event, along with members of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Delhi Soccer Association(DSA).

Also, in attendance were the flagbearers of the AJIA technical leadership, including Mr Bhaskar Ganguly, India's goalkeeper and captain at the 1982 Asian Games, revered for redefining authority and composure between the posts, his clean-sheet record still a benchmark for future generations. Alongside him stood Mr Alvito D'Cunha, the elegant East Bengal winger with over 20 international caps, whose left-footed creativity and derby performances cemented his cult status. Mohun Bagan Brazilian legend Mr José Barreto, a two-time National Football League champion, remains one of Indian football's most influential foreign stars whose prolific scoring shaped a generation. Completing the illustrious lineup was Mr Suley Musah, the Ghanaian defensive powerhouse who won an extraordinary 19 trophies with East Bengal, defining the club's most dominant era.

"The launch of the Athlead Juba Ingolstadt Academy reflects our long-term commitment to creating a world-class football pathway for the aspiring footballers. By combining German technical excellence with India's rapidly evolving grassroots football ecosystem, we aim to provide the budding players with a genuine opportunity to train, compete, and excel at globally recognised standards" said, Mr Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports.

"This collaboration is a key step in FC Ingolstadt 04's vision to contribute to global football development. India has immense potential and passion, and we are proud to support a modern, sustainable training ecosystem through the Athlead Juba Ingolstadt Academy. By combining our proven German methodologies with India's expanding grassroots structure, we aim to equip young players with the skills needed to succeed internationally. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and seeing the next generation of Indian footballers rise on the global stage" said Mr Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Chief Executive Officer, FC Ingolstadt 04.

A major component of the Athlead Juba Sangha-Ingolstadt collaboration is the International Player and Coach Exchange Programme, created to enable meaningful knowledge transfer and global exposure for Indian players and coaches. Under this initiative, German coaches will regularly visit India to train young athletes and implement FC Ingolstadt 04's developmental philosophies. Indian youth players will travel to Germany for immersive training, gaining access to European coaching methods, advanced facilities and valuable cultural learning. The programme also features specialised workshops for Indian coaches on European tactics, conditioning frameworks and match-preparation techniques, along with long-term high-performance camps and structured match practice. Importantly, the initiative opens formal pathways for Indian players to secure trial opportunities with FC Ingolstadt 04, currently competing in the third division of the Bundesliga as well as other clubs across Germany and Europe. Overall, it aims to give young Indian footballers a genuine global competitive edge and significantly raise the region's football development standards.

The Athlead Juba Sangha offers a fully integrated Residential football development programme designed to create a comprehensive high-performance environment for young athletes. The academy includes a seventy-bed residential facility that provides modern, secure and comfortable accommodation, instilling discipline and mirroring professional football standards. It features dedicated living spaces for coaches, a full-time masseur, a physiotherapy unit, and a Strength and Conditioning centre equipped with a performance-oriented gymnasium. A specialised data analysis department tracks match and training metrics to develop individualised plans aligned with the scientifically driven methodologies of FC Ingolstadt 04. A fully functional cafeteria provides balanced, athlete-specific meals to support performance, recovery and long-term well-being. Together, these facilities allow players to live, train, study and grow within a unified ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for youth football development in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)