Croatian Ivan Juric has been sacked as coach of Atalanta after back-to-back Serie A defeats left them in the bottom half of the table, the club announced on Monday. Atalanta slipped to a 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo on Sunday which dropped them to 13th in the standings. The Bergamo club had started the season with a nine-match unbeaten streak in the league, albeit with seven of them draws, before losing to Udinese and Sassuolo. Atalanta said in a statement that Juric and his coaching staff had all been dismissed.

Juric lasted less than two months last year in a miserable spell at Roma, before taking over at English side Southampton.

He stepped down when the Saints became the earliest team to ever suffer relegation from the Premier League in early April.

Juric replaced hugely successful previous boss Gian Piero Gasperini who left Atalanta for Roma in the summer after nine years in charge.

Atalanta have fared better in Europe this season than domestically and sit 16th in the Champions League table with seven points from four games.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)