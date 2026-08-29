Aston Villa signed Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported club-record 65 million pounds ($87 million) on Friday. Jackson agreed a five-year deal with the Europa League holders and is reunited with Villa manager Unai Emery after the pair worked together at Villarreal. Emery had revealed the 25-year-old was set to sign when he spoke to the media in a press conference on Friday to preview Monday's game against Arsenal. Jackson, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, arrives at Villa Parkas a replacement for Ollie Watkins, whose 50 million pounds move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal is being finalised.

Jackson had been training separately from Chelsea's squad having been told he was not in the plans of Blues boss Xabi Alonso.

He leaves Chelsea having scored 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2023, helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

Jackson was first frozen out by former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca last season.

Watkins' impending departure, which was also confirmed by Emery, means he will follow Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne out of Villa Park.

The 30-year-old, who is the club's top Premier League goalscorer, reportedly refused to play in last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Brighton ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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