Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Asian Cup 2027 Hosting Deadline Extended Over Coronavirus

Updated: 02 April 2020 12:59 IST

Asian Football Confederation extended the deadline for preliminary bids for the 2027 Asian Cup on Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic caused major problems for football administrations.

Asian Cup 2027 Hosting Deadline Extended Over Coronavirus
China will host the next Asian Cup in 2023 but Saudi Arabia. © AFP

The Asian Football Confederation extended the deadline for preliminary bids for the 2027 Asian Cup on Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic caused major problems for football administrations. Expressions of interest will now be accepted until June 30, three months after the original deadline of March 31, the AFC said in a statement. "The decision was taken in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic to allow member associations, many of whom have been affected by the global outbreak, sufficient time to meet their internal processes and timelines," it said.

China will host the next Asian Cup in 2023 but Saudi Arabia, which has a growing portfolio of large-scale sports events, is the only country so far to throw its hat in the ring for 2027.

Qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup, like most other football worldwide, has been put on hold as countries batten down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Qatar, hosts of the next World Cup in 2022, won the 2019 Asian Cup where the tournament expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AFC extended the deadline for preliminary bids for the 2027 Asian Cup
  • Coronavirus pandemic caused major problems for football administrations
  • China will host the next Asian Cup in 2023 but Saudi Arabia
Related Articles
"Go To Gym, Take Photo, Then All Day In Sofa": Manchester United Star Trolls Teammate Matic Over Lockdown Training Post
"Go To Gym, Take Photo, Then All Day In Sofa": Manchester United Star Trolls Teammate Matic Over Lockdown Training Post
UEFA Postpones All International Matches Scheduled For June Indefinitely
UEFA Postpones All International Matches Scheduled For June Indefinitely
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
AIFF Donates Rs 25 Lakh To PM-CARES Fund To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
AIFF Donates Rs 25 Lakh To PM-CARES Fund To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Ex-Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Ex-Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.