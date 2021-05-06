Arsenal vs Villarreal, UEFA Europa League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Europa League: English side Arsenal will host Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium in England in the second leg of the semi-final after losing 2-1 to the Spanish side in the first leg at the Estadio de la Cermica in Spain.
Highlights
-
Arsenal lost 2-1 to Villarreal in the first leg of the semi-final
-
Both teams were reduced to 10-men by the end of the 80th minute
-
Arsenal scored through a 73rd minute penalty converted by Nicolas Pepe
English side Arsenal will look to overhaul the 2-1 deficit suffered at the hands of Spanish side Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cermica in Spain in the first leg of the semi-final. Both teams were reduced to 10-men by the end of the 80th minute as Arsenal's Daniel Ceballos and Villarreal's Etienne Capoue received red cards. Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol gave Villarreal a two goal advantage by the end of the 29th minute of the first half but Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reduced that advantage by half as they received a penalty in the 73rd minute which was converted by Nicolas Pepe.
Where will Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match be played?
The Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in England.
When will Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match be played?
The Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match will be played on Friday, May 7.
What time will Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match begin?
The Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match begin?
The Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match will be broadcast on Sony Network.
Where to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match?
The live streaming for Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League semi-final second leg match will be available on Sony Liv.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)