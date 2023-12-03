A couple of exciting clashes are about to unfold in the FA Cup Round 3 as Liverpool are set to face Arsenal while Newcastle United will go up against their arch-rival Sunderland. Arsenal, the most successful team in the oldest cup competition in the world with a record 14 titles will face a tough challenge against Liverpool to proceed into the next round. On the other hand, Newcastle United will go up against neighbours from the Championship, Sunderland which promises to be a fierce competition. Both teams will face each other for the first time in competition since 2016.

Manchester United who ended up losing against Newcastle in the Premier League have earned a draw away in a domestic cup tie for the first time since 2021. They will go up against the League One side and 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan.

United's only domestic cup matches to be played away from home in the last three years were in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest and last season's FA Cup semi-final as well as the final in both competitions at Wembley.

Title defenders Manchester City will square off against Championship side Huddersfield in their home stadium, while Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea will also play at their home against Preston.

FA Cup third-round draw: Luton vs Bolton, Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovil, Arsenal vs Liverpool, Stoke vs Brighton, Norwich vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers, West Ham vs Bristol City, Tottenham vs Burnley, Fulham vs Rotherham, West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport, Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall, AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town, Peterborough United vs Leeds, Millwall vs Leicester, Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff, Sunderland vs Newcastle, Crystal Palace vs Everton, Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers, Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, Manchester City vs Huddersfield, Gillingham vs Sheffield United, Swansea vs Morecambe, Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge, Chelsea vs Preston North End, QPR vs Bournemouth, Coventry vs Oxford, Brentford vs Wolves, Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale, Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading and Hull vs Birmingham.

