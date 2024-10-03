Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his opening nine matches as Mohamed Salah's brilliant strike sealed a 2-0 victory against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday. Slot has made a flying start to his reign after replacing Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's second successive victory in this season's Champions League was another landmark moment for the Dutchman. Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead in the first half at Anfield and Salah bagged his 49th Champions League goal in the closing stages.

Already sitting top of the Premier League six matches into the season, the understated Slot has deftly ensured Liverpool haven't missed a beat since the end of Klopp's successful reign.

Even Klopp, Kenny Dalglish, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley were unable to muster as many wins at the start of their spells in charge of the Reds.

"It's hardly impossible to do something special at this club. It says a lot about how we started, how the players bought into it and the effort put in," Slot said.

"We've kept many things the same, the players were very happy with former regimes. It's nice to start this way, that's clear."

Liverpool began their European campaign with a 3-1 win against AC Milan and this was another confident display in Slot's first taste of a Champions League evening at Anfield.

Slot, who managed in the Champions League with Feyenoord, said he wanted to create a "special night" and the history-making win surely lived up to that billing.

Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League crown in 2019 and also reached the 2018 and 2022 finals, producing countless iconic moments in the process.

Slot's assured start already has the six-time kings of Europe dreaming of another memorable Champions League campaign.

"It wasn't an easy one, in my opinion Bologna made it difficult. The last pass could have been better," Slot said.

"Overall a good result but I wouldn't use the world 'delighted' myself.

"There are even more difficult fixtures coming up, starting on Saturday when we play a 12.30pm kick-off (at Crystal Palace) after a Wednesday evening Champions League game."

Bologna, surprise qualifiers for the Champions League after a 60-year absence, competed gamely but couldn't find the finishing touch to produce a fairytale upset.

- Mac Allister makes point -

Liverpool quickly seized the momentum and by the 11th minute they had the lead.

Mac Allister had spoken this week of his pleasure at being given more freedom by Slot's tactics than he enjoyed in Klopp's more rigid system.

And the Argentine underlined the point as he started the move that led to Liverpool's opener and finished it with a perfectly-timed run into the Bologna area to meet Salah's cross with a close-range strike.

Mac Allister's energetic burst from midfield also served as a rebuke to his team-mates after his low 'pace' rating in the new EA FC video game became a source of amusement at the club's training ground.

Dominik Szoboszlai should have doubled Liverpool's advantage but the Hungarian fired just wide from Salah's cross.

Back as Liverpool's central striker after missing last weekend's win at Wolves due to illness, Darwin Nunez couldn't find the accuracy to beat Lukasz Skorupski after bearing down on the Bologna keeper.

Liverpool's dominance suddenly drained away as Bologna awoke from their slumber and threatened a surprise equaliser.

Riccardo Orsolini's goal-bound header was blocked by his own team-mate before Dan Ndoye's fierce drive smacked off the woodwork.

Pouncing on a mistake by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kacper Urbanski's strike forced a fine save from Alisson Becker.

Alisson had scramble across to keep out Orsolini's free-kick early in the second half.

But Liverpool gradually regained control and Salah went close with a curler from the edge of the area.

Salah delivered the knockout blow in the 75th minute as the Egyptian scored for the sixth time this term.

He cut in from the right flank, glided past Juan Miranda with ease and curled a superb strike into the far corner from 18 yards.

