Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Telecast: Lionel Messi is likely to play his final FIFA World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina take on Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Friday. While the Argentine superstar has not revealed anything about his retirement plans, it is likely that this will be the last time that he will play a World Cup qualifier in front of his home crowd. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and are currently leading the table in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Messi has not confirmed anything officially but he has called the occasion 'special'. Venezuela, on the other hand, will look to confirm their automatic qualification spot as they sit in the seventh position.

When will the Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi be played?

The Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi will be played on Friday, September 5 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi be played?

The Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

What time will the Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi start?

The Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi will start at 5 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi?

The Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi?

The Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match featuring Lionel Messi will not be streamed on any platform in India. You can follow live updates of the match on NDTV.

