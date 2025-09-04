Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers LIVE: Lionel Messi is all set to possibly play his last FIFA World Cup qualifier at home as Argentina take on Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. While Messi has not announced anything regarding his retirement, it is likely that he will be playing his final FIFA World Cup qualifier at home. Argentina are at the top of the points table when it comes to the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers with 35 points (11 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses). They have already booked their World Cup spot. Venezuela, on the other hand, are seventh with 18 points with the top six teams getting direct qualification to the World Cup.
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: We are underway
We are underway! An early attack from Venezuela but the Argentina defence was able to handle it well. Fiery start to this game.
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Huge ovation
A huge ovation from the fans! It is all about Lionel Messi tonight. Argentina have already booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and tonight is all about celebrating one of the greatest footballers that the world has ever seen.
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Messi in tears
Lionel Messi could not control himself during warm-ups as he got emotional due to the overwhelming support on the ground. This is probably the last time that he will be playing in front of his home crowd and it is a huge occasion for both him and football in Argentina.
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Venezuela playing XI
Romo, Navarro, Angel, Ferraresi, Navarro, Rincon, Casseres Jr., Aramburu, Savarino, Rondon, Bello
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Argentina playing XI
Here’s tonight’s starting XI to face Venezuela!pic.twitter.com/qQcc9HLXqi— Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) September 4, 2025
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Messi starts
Good news for all football fans as Lionel Messi will be starting the game for Argentina. A momentous occasion and something that the fans will possibly never forget as the legend may not play a World Cup qualifier in Argentina ever again.
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela. A huge game in the context of Argentina fans as this can be the last time that Lionel Messi can be playing on home soil.