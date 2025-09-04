Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers LIVE: Lionel Messi is all set to possibly play his last FIFA World Cup qualifier at home as Argentina take on Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. While Messi has not announced anything regarding his retirement, it is likely that he will be playing his final FIFA World Cup qualifier at home. Argentina are at the top of the points table when it comes to the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers with 35 points (11 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses). They have already booked their World Cup spot. Venezuela, on the other hand, are seventh with 18 points with the top six teams getting direct qualification to the World Cup.

