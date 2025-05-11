Sevilla players were forced to spend the night at the club's training ground as angry supporters protested outside on Saturday night. Around 100 furious fans gathered there after the team's 3-2 defeat by Celta Vigo. Police prevented some "ultras" from accessing the training facility, as they tried to break in. The bus carrying the players and support staff was pelted with projectiles as it arrived back at the training ground, while the players were insulted by fans. "Sevilla will report to the relevant authorities the unusual violent attacks on its employees, players, technical staff, and management upon their arrival at the training complex," said the club in a statement Sunday.

"These attacks forced the Sevilla first team to spend the night at the facilities."

Big tensions at Sevilla Football Club overnight following the 3-2 loss to Celta Vigo...



Hundreds of fans broke down the doors of the and the training ground. They are angry with the team's attitude, reports @tjcope. pic.twitter.com/8VebOP393e — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 11, 2025

Defeat in Vigo left Sevilla 16th, six points above the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

"Sevilla expresses its absolute condemnation of any protest that involves violence and criminal acts like those seen this Saturday," continued the club in their statement.

Sevilla host Las Palmas on Tuesday in a key battle at the bottom of the table.

