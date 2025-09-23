Matches between India and Pakistan have now become the synonyms of controversy. Be it any field, whenever India face Pakistan, some heated moments are bound to take place due to the political tensions between the two nations. In the ongoing Asia Cup, the men's cricket team went up against Pakistan in the Group Stage and the Super Four and both the games became highly controversial. Not just cricket, another disturbing moment took place during the SAFF U17 Championship football match, where India emerged victorious 3-2.

India maintained their stranglehold over arch-rivals Pakistan across sports as the country's football team notched a 3-2 victory in a highly-charged SAFF U17 Championship match in Colombo on Monday in which losing team member Muhammad Abdullah's controversial celebration attracted attention.

In the game that was rendered inconsequential after both teams qualified for the semifinals, India took the lead in the 31st minute through Dallalmuon Gangte.

Pakistan drew level in the 43rd minute when a penalty was converted by Abdullah, after which, he ran to the corner, sat down, and, in a unique celebration with his teammates, seemed to mimic drinking tea.

Such a disgraceful celebration by Pakistani U17 Team at SAFF, Glad we beat them 3-2 today!

pic.twitter.com/kfksfrP4h3 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 22, 2025

But that mocking celebration backfired on Pakistan as they had to eat the humble pie with India stamping their superiority in actual play.

Abdullah's controversial celebrations came only a day after Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farham made provocative gestures during their Asia Cup Super 4s match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

India won the Asia Cup game by six wickets, before their younger footballing counterparts got the better of Pakistan at the Racecourse International Stadium in the Sri Lanka capital.

Danny Singh Wangkhem dazzled on the flank, weaving past his marker before delivering a pinpoint ball into the path of Dallalmuon Gangte. With time and space, Gangte rifled home a strike, giving India the lead.

(With PTI Inputs)