Alexander Isak was selected by Sweden on Wednesday for the country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite having not played for Newcastle this season as he seeks a move away. Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson described Isak as a “game-changer” and “mentally strong” after selecting the striker in a 24-man squad for games against Slovenia and Kosovo. Isak is at the center of the Premier League's biggest summer transfer saga, using a post on social media last week to reveal his discontent at Newcastle by claiming his club has broken promises about an agreement that would allow him to leave amid interest from Liverpool.

He hasn't been part of the squad for Newcastle's two Premier League matches so far — against Aston Villa and Liverpool — and is training away from the senior squad.

“Of course it's not a perfect situation,” Tomasson, a former Newcastle striker, said at a news conference after announcing his squad. "We all know that, but he's very professional and with his quality he can be a game-changer for us.

“Can he play 90 minutes? No, of course not. Not at all.”

Sweden said Isak is due to link up with the national team in Stockholm on Monday — the day the summer transfer window closes. The Swedes play away to Slovenia four days later.

Isak reportedly met with Newcastle officials on Monday before the 3-2 loss to Liverpool and discussed his future. Neither the player nor the club have commented publicly since about Isak's situation.

Newcastle's last game before the international break is at Leeds on Saturday. Isak is unlikely to play given he is still not back in team training, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe saying after the Liverpool game that he is preparing the squad without Isak.

Asked by a reporter for his view on Isak “going on strike” and not wanting to play games, Tomasson said it was difficult to given an opinion.

“We don't know the whole picture,” Tomasson said. “One thing I can guarantee you, he's a great boy.”

