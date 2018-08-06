 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Aleix Vidal Happy With Sevilla FC Return

Updated: 06 August 2018 22:09 IST

Aleix Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022.

Aleix Vidal Happy With Sevilla FC Return
Aleix Vidal said that he always wanted to return. © Twitter

New Sevilla FC defender Aleix Vidal on Monday said that he always wanted to return to the Spanish top-division football club, although he had several good offers from other clubs. Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022. Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022, coming from the La Liga reigning champions Barcelona. "I come back to where I want to be and where I've been happy in many ways," he said. The 28-year-old Vidal stressed that the deal with Sevilla was not easy and thanked the club "for the effort made for me to be here today".

Vidal stated that he has been training well since July 9, so he is perfect physically and mentally to do his best for his new team.

The defender from Valls in northeastern Spain, who played for Sevilla between 2014 and 2015, might make his second debut with Sevilla on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final against Vidal's former team Barcelona.

Sevilla president Jose Castro and football director Joaquin Caparros welcomed the return of Vidal, highlighting the defender's brilliant past career with Sevilla.

With the arrival of Vidal, Caparros said: "We have the defense well covered. The priority now is a striker."

Comments
Topics : Sevilla Aleix Vidal Football
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022
  • Vidal on Monday said that he always wanted to return
  • Director Joaquin Caparros welcomed the return of Vidal
Related Articles
Aleix Vidal Happy With Sevilla FC Return
Aleix Vidal Happy With Sevilla FC Return
Barcelona Rout Sevilla 5-0 For 30th Copa Del Rey Triumph
Barcelona Rout Sevilla 5-0 For 30th Copa Del Rey Triumph
Champions League: Thiago Alcantara Grabs Winner As Bayern Munich Come Back To Beat Sevilla
Champions League: Thiago Alcantara Grabs Winner As Bayern Munich Come Back To Beat Sevilla
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Draw Manchester City In Quarter-Finals
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Draw Manchester City In Quarter-Finals
Champions League Heartache Not New For Manchester United, Insists Jose Mourinho
Champions League Heartache Not New For Manchester United, Insists Jose Mourinho
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.