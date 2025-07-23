Al Hilal became champions in two countries when they thumped Al Merrikh 4-0 on Tuesday to win the Elite League in Sudan, where a civil war has been raging since 2023. To escape a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to the United Nations, Hilal and Merrikh competed in the Mauritanian championship, finishing first and sixth. However, Confederation of African Football rules state that only national champions can enter the CAF Champions League, forcing the two clubs to return home and play in army-controlled northeast venues.

The national army have recaptured the capital, Khartoum, after two years of occupation by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, but fighting rages in other parts of the east African nation.

Here, AFP Sport brings news from around the continent, including a personal triumph for Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sudan

Hilal hammered greatest domestic rivals Merrikh after building a three-goal lead by half-time to be crowned Sudanese champions a record-extending 31st time.

Hilal (plus 11) won the title on goal difference from Al Ahly Madani (plus 6) after both sides secured 14 points in the eight-club mini-league.

Snatching the title means Hilal will extend a remarkable record of competing in the Champions League every season since 2004 while Madani will represent Sudan in the competition for the first time.

South Africa

The goal Ribeiro scored for South African champions Sundowns against Borussia Dortmund has been voted the best of the 2025 Club World Cup in a FIFA online poll.

Securing possession in midfield, the 26-year-old used pace and footwork to burst through the defence before calmly shooting past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Unfortunately for Sundowns, the first goal of the group match in the 11th minute triggered an immediate response from the German outfit, who scored four times before finishing 4-3 winners.

Tanzania

Simba captain Mohammed Husseini will not have his contract renewed by Simba after 12 years at a club who have dominated Tanzanian football for decades with Dar es Salaam neighbours Young Africans.

The 28-year-old left-back joined Simba from Kagera Sugar in 2014 and has been a first choice since under various coaches, including current incumbent, South African Fadlu Davids.

Simba were runners-up in the CAF Confederation Cup and Tanzanian Premier League last season and suffered a surprise semi-finals loss to Singida Black Stars in the Tanzanian FA Cup.

Ghana

Abdul-Karim Zito has been elevated from caretaker to head coach of Asante Kotoko, a Ghanaian club seeking to become giants again in the west African nation.

The two-time African champions came third in the league last season behind first-time title-holders Bibiani Gold Stars, then beat Golden Kick with an added-time goal to win the Ghana FA Cup.

Lifting the cup qualified Kotoko for the CAF Confederation Cup, the second-tier African competition where Zito exceeded expectations in 2024 by taking another Ghanaian club, Dreams, to the semi-finals.

Uganda

Widely travelled Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert has swapped one domestic champion club for another by moving from Fassell of Liberia to Vipers of Uganda.

Monrovia-based Fassell finished 11 points ahead of Heaven Eleven in the Liberian title race to be crowned national champions for the first time.

Vipers, whose home ground lies 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the capital Kampala, won a much tighter Ugandan league chase, securing just two points more than runners-up NEC.

