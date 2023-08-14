Al Nassr will be squaring off against Al Ettifaq in the opening match of the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Monday. Al Nassr will be coming to this clash after clinching the Arab Club Champions Club title with 2-1 victory against Al Hilal on Saturday. Notably, Al-Nassr are likely to miss out on the services of their captain Cristiano Ronaldo as the star forward picked up an injury in the Arab Club final match. Al Nassr finished in second position last season, and will aim for the title this year.

When will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will be played on Monday, August 14.

Where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will be played at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Advertisement

What time will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)