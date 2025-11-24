Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Streaming, AFC Champions League Elite LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch
Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Streaming, AFC Champions League Elite LIVE Telecast: Al-Duhail take on Al-Ittihad in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. Al-Duhail came close to completing the domestic double last season but lost to Al-Sadd on penalties in the Cup final. On the other hand, Al-Ittihad achieved their first double in 97 years. Al-Duhail are currently two points below Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad and will be targeting three points.
Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite LIVE Telecast
When will the match take place?
The match will take place on Monday, November 24.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
What time will the match start?
The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast?
The match will not be televised in India.
Where to follow the live streaming?
The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.
