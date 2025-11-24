Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Streaming, AFC Champions League Elite LIVE Telecast: Al-Duhail take on Al-Ittihad in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. Al-Duhail came close to completing the domestic double last season but lost to Al-Sadd on penalties in the Cup final. On the other hand, Al-Ittihad achieved their first double in 97 years. Al-Duhail are currently two points below Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad and will be targeting three points.

Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match will take place on Monday, November 24.

Where will the Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match will take place at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match start?

The Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match?

The Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match?

The Al-Duhail vs Al-Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)