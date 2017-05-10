AIFF Website Hacked, Derogatory Messages Posted About Kulbhushan Jadhav

The All-India Football Federation's (AIFF) official website came under attack on Tuesday as it was hacked by a group called 'Zero Cool'. The group posted a message against India's demand for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who has been convicted in Pakistan of spying for the Indian government. It is still unclear as to who was responsible for the hack. The message by the hackers also had abuses and derogatory messages on the page stating that India would be sent 'Jadhav's dead body'. The hack happened around 9 p.m. IST on Tuesday and first came to light when tweets emerged with screenshots of the website. The AIFF has not yet released any statement on this and have just tweeted," UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem."

UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem. #BackTheBlue — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 10, 2017

As soon as the website was hacked, AIFF apologised through a message on Twitter which read, "Sorry for the inconveniences faced by you due to a technical glitch on http://www.the-aiff.com. Please stay tuned, we'll come back shortly."

Sorry for the inconveniences faced by you due to a technical glitch on https://t.co/7ahsAqfW77 . Please stay tuned, we'll come back shortly. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 9, 2017

Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, from the restive Balochistan province. Last month, a military court sentenced him to death, alleging he was working as a spy for the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Pakistan also claimed that Jadhav was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy".

Days after his arrest, the Pakistan army had released a video in which he was seen admitting to the claims made by Pakistan. India has rubbished the claims.