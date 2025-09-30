Mohun Bagan SC were on Tuesday "considered to have withdrawn" from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two competition by the continental body after the top Indian club's failure to report in Iran for their match against Isfahan. Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant told PTI on Saturday that they have pulled out of the fixture scheduled for Tuesday after their six foreign players have declined to travel to Iran following "advisories from their respective countries".

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the 'Competition Regulations'), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025." the AFC said in a statement.

The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee for the appropriate decision, the sport's continental apex body added.

"Consequently, the previous match played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant is cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals from the club's previous match shall be taken into consideration when determining the final Group C standings, pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations," the AFC said.

Similarly, when Mohun Bagan didn't travel to Iran to face Tractor SC of Tabriz last year citing player security amid political tension in the West Asian region, the AFC deemed the ISL champions "withdrawn" from the continent's second tier club competition.

Earlier, after a meeting involving all the players and Indian staff, a club official said a collective decision was taken not to travel to Iran for the match.

The team members were scheduled to fly out of the country for Iran on Sunday morning, after the players and support staff were issued e-visas.

In a statement earlier, the club also said it has approached the Court of Arbitration (CAS) to safeguard its interests and also help resolve the matter.

"MBSG prioritises the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff. Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran," the club said on its social media handle.

"After careful consideration of the government advisories and the potential uncovered risks involved, and upholding the players' sentiments, the club has approached the CAS to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests," the club added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)