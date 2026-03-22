AC Milan closed the gap separating them from Serie A leaders Inter Milan to five points as they beat Torino 3-2 at the San Siro on Saturday. Level at half-time after Giovanni Simeone struck for Torino a minute before the break, Milan got all three point thanks to quick-fire goals in the second half from Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana. Milan move back into second place, a point above Napoli who won 1-0 at Caglairi on Friday, with Inter at Fiorentina on Sunday night.

"We knew that we hadn't been aggressive enough getting forward in the firsrt half, so we came out back out with more hunger and we scored twice," said match-winner Fofana.

Torino, who also scored through Nikola Vlasic's late penalty, are six points above the relegation zone after having lose half of their 30 league matches.

Napoli are up next for Milan after the international break, with the reigning champions on a four-match winning streak now that a season-long injury crisis is over.

Saturday's win further boosted Milan's chances of returning to the Champions League as they sit nine points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus.

Juve missed the chance to move above Como and into fourth place after only managing to draw 1-1 with a depleted Sassuolo team hit by an outbreak of whooping cough.

Kenan Yildiz looked to have sent Juve on the way to a simple win when he lashed home the opener in the 14th minute, but Andrea Pinamonti earned Sassuolo a point eight minutes after break by sweeping home Domenico Berardi's low cross.

And Manuel Locatelli's feeble late penalty left Juve level on 54 points with Como, who host lowly Pisa in Sunday's lunchtime fixture.

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