Lionel Messi's much-hyped Kolkata leg of the G.O.A.T. Tour on Saturday turned out to be a chaotic event for the thousands who came to watch the superstar at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The reason: they could not get a glimpse of the Argentine football great. Despite paying a hefty sum for the event, with tickets ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, several fans claimed they could not even properly see the football legend. Messi arrived at the venue at 11:15 a.m. The 2022 World Cup winner was supposed to take a full lap of the stadium, but he did not.

Moments after Messi emerged from the tunnel, the situation spiralled out of control. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

Messi's brief 5-minute appearance sparked chaos at Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal as angry fans turned violent, throwing bottles, belts, chairs and vandalising hoardings.#Messi𓃵 #GOAT #MessiInIndia

pic.twitter.com/PwRzP7BDeD — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) December 13, 2025

Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the G.O.A.T. Tour, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away from the Salt Lake Stadium. After that, fans could be seen throwing bottles and chairs into the playing area. Several fans also barged into the ground and vandalised the canopies set up for the event.

One fan, while speaking to NDTV, called the event an "absolute disgrace," while another pointed to the utter mismanagement.

Messi's stadium lap cut short in Kolkata, fans outraged@SreyashiDey pic.twitter.com/Yd1lIhCcsS — NDTV (@ndtv) December 13, 2025

More updates to follow...