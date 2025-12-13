Lionel Messi-mania has clearly gripped Kolkata. Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to the Argentine superstar footballer as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. The Barcelona legend's 2:26 a.m. touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into a frenzy. Barricades, police deployment, and non-stop cheering completed a citywide eruption of "Messi mania." Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Heavy security meant Messi was whisked out of the airport and taken to his hotel around 3:30 a.m. through a back entrance, giving hundreds of waiting supporters a complete miss.

According to news agency PTI, only a handful of lucky airport staff managed a fleeting glimpse of the Argentine superstar as he stepped off the private Gulfstream V jet, looking dapper in a black suit over a white T-shirt, before being driven straight off the tarmac.

