It was billed as the biggest sports show of the year, with one of the greatest footballers on the planet, Lionel Messi, at its centrepiece. And when Messi touched down in football-crazy Kolkata, fans awaited the moment they could see the star up close and personal. But what followed was absolute chaos, as fans were left thirsting for a glimpse of the star. With ministers and politicians hovering around Messi, fans were left high and dry. The planned entry of cine star Shah Rukh Khan also did not materialise, leaving the public angry.

A fan of Lionel Messi said, "Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities-it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt."

Another fan felt cheated, accusing the VIPs of hogging Messi's time: "The minimum price of the ticket was Rs 5,000, and why were the VVIPs around Messi? We couldn't even see him... Why weren't the police taking action? I don't know anything. Everyone was furious... We want a refund."

A third fan, who was hoping to see Messi turn a few tricks with the ball, was left disappointed: "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We could not see anything. He did not take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We could not see anything."

The aftermath of the event leaves a huge blot on the city's sports organising abilities, especially with Messi still scheduled to tour a few more cities.

Another fan said, "It is very disappointing that after paying such a hefty amount, they had 50 people around him, and we could not even get a glimpse of him once... He just waved a couple of times, and that's it."

A furious fan told ANI they had spent a hefty amount to watch the event but couldn't get a glimpse of their icon: "We have given so much money for this event, and the most important thing is that Messi has come for this event-and what message have we given to him? The sports minister is clicking a picture with Messi, and everyone is trying to manage the people... I don't know about Shah Rukh Khan, whether he came or not... It is very shameful for the event management and the government as well."