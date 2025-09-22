Teenage forward Ibrahim Mbaye had to stay behind for a while when his Paris Saint-Germain teammates flew to Marseille for a league game on Monday. That's because the 17-year-old Mbaye was taking a high school diploma exam — known in French as baccalauréat — during the day. PSG said he was traveling separately to join his 18 teammates for the 8 p.m. kick off at Stade Velodrome. Mbaye made his Ligue 1 debut at the age of 16 years, 6 months, 23 days against Le Havre last season, making him the youngest PSG player to start a league game. He signed his first contract in February and has scored one goal for the club.

The match against Marseille was supposed to be played Sunday but the French soccer league postponed it by 24 hours due to a severe weather forecast.

Defending champion PSG has won its four league games so far.

