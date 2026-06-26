The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered everything fans hoped for, with Lionel Messi rolling back the years and scoring a tournament hat-trick to become the competition's all-time leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe firing France into the knockouts, Germany rediscovering their old swagger, and surprise packages announcing themselves on football's biggest stage.

With the expanded 48-team format introducing a Round of 32 for the first time, the group stage has produced drama, upsets and historic firsts. As the final round of group matches concludes, 18 teams have already secured their place in the knockout rounds, while several others have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end.

Teams That Have Qualified For The Round Of 32 (As Of 26 June)

Mexico (Group A)

The co-hosts became the first team to book their knockout berth after defeating South Korea 1-0. Mexico began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa and finished top of Group A.

USA (Group D)

The Americans followed close behind after a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory against Australia secured qualification.

Germany (Group E)

After back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, Germany have announced their return as contenders. A stunning 7-1 demolition of Curacao followed by a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast sealed their passage.

Argentina (Group J)

The reigning champions have looked every bit the defending title holders. Lionel Messi opened the tournament with his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria before scoring twice against Austria to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 18 goals. Argentina have also secured top spot in Group J.

France (Group I)

Pre-tournament favourites France eased into the Round of 32 after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0. Kylian Mbappe has already netted four goals in two games.

Norway (Group I)

Back at the World Cup after a 28-year wait, Norway have made an immediate impact. Comfortable wins over Iraq and Senegal have booked their place in the knockouts.

Colombia (Group K)

Victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo ensured Colombia joined the growing list of qualified nations.

Switzerland (Group B)

The Swiss topped Group B with seven points, confirming qualification after defeating co-host Canada 2-1.

Canada (Group B)

The hosts recovered from an opening draw by thrashing Qatar 6-0 before doing enough to finish second despite losing to Switzerland.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

A convincing 3-1 victory over Qatar helped Bosnia finish among the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Brazil (Group C)

Brazil sealed qualification in style as Vinicius Junior scored twice in a 3-0 win over Scotland to finish top of Group C.

Morocco (Group C)

One of the tournament's most consistent teams so far, Morocco advanced unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

South Africa (Group A)

One of the stories of the tournament. Bafana Bafana stunned South Korea to become the first South African side to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

Ecuador (Group E)

A dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany helped Ecuador squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast (Group E)

A Nicolas Pepe-inspired 2-0 win over Curacao secured Ivory Coast's place in the Round of 32.

Netherlands (Group F)

The Dutch topped their group with seven points after an impressive 3-1 win over Tunisia.

Japan (Group F)

Japan finished second with five points after remaining unbeaten in their final two matches.

Sweden (Group F)

Four points proved enough for Sweden to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Australia (Group D)

A disciplined campaign saw the Socceroos finish second in Group D after holding Paraguay to a goalless draw.

Portugal, meanwhile, are yet to secure their place in the Round of 32, with Cristiano Ronaldo's side facing a crucial final group-stage test as they look to avoid a shock early exit.

Teams Eliminated

Several nations have already bowed out of the tournament, including Haiti, Turkiye, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia and Curacao.

Among the biggest surprises were Tunisia's heavy defeats, Qatar's early exit despite hosting the previous World Cup, and Czechia finishing bottom of Group A.

What Happens Next?

The expanded 2026 World Cup now moves into its historic Round of 32, where the top two teams from each of the 12 groups are joined by the eight best third-placed sides.

Knockout schedule:

Round of 32: June 28 - July 3

Round of 16: July 4-7

Quarterfinals: July 9-11

Semifinals: July 14-15

Third-place playoff: July 18

Final: July 19

With Messi chasing another World Cup, Mbappe in red-hot form and traditional giants like Brazil, Germany and France gathering momentum, the race for football's biggest prize is only just beginning.

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