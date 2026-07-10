Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were on target as France surged past Morocco 2-0 to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals on Thursday. Mbappe curled in his eighth goal of the tournament on 60 minutes before Dembele doubled Les Bleus' lead six minutes later to settle a clinical victory at the Gillette Stadium outside Boston. The win sends the 2018 champions into a last-four showdown against either Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. France have now reached the semi-finals in three successive World Cups for the very first time.

African champions Morocco had been tipped to pose a serious threat to France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.

But Didier Deschamps' men were always in control against a limited Morocco side who failed to register a single shot on goal until an 83rd minute free-kick by Azzedine Ounahi was parried away by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France though struggled to find a breakthrough, and missed the opportunity to take the lead on 28 minutes when Mbappe saw a penalty saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Mbappe had won the penalty after being brought down by Noussair Mazraoui but was forced to wait several minutes before being allowed to take the kick after a protracted VAR check.

Morocco managed to hold out to half-time but it was always only a matter of time before France's relentless pressure paid off.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark, with Mbappe bending a brilliant right-foot shot past Bounou from the edge of the area.

Paris Saint-Germain star Dembele made the game safe in the 66th minute, striding forward menacingly from midfield before steering a low finish into the bottom corner.

France now await the winner of Friday's quarter-final in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium.

- Referee chief hits back -

Spain, who have not conceded a single goal so far, eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 and will fancy their chances of overcoming Belgium, who thrashed United States 4-1 to reach the last eight.

On the other side of the draw, holders Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday after staggering into the quarter-finals.

The South Americans, aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962, advanced to the quarter-finals after an incredible escape against Egypt in the previous round, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

The victory saw a string of refereeing decisions go in Argentina's favour, prompting claims from Egypt coach Hossam Hassan that World Cup referees were unfairly favouring the South Americans due to "external" pressure.

Those claims were shot down by FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina on Thursday.

"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials," Collina said.

"Nobody can claim that FIFA Refereeing can be influenced by anyone ..."

The winner of the Argentina-Switzerland clash will take on either Norway or England, who clash in Miami on Saturday.

England's defence faces the unenviable task of having to contain Norway's irrepressible striker Erling Haaland, who has been in blistering form on his team's run to the last eight.

A relaxed Haaland said Thursday the pressure would be on England when the teams meet at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"I think there's some clear favourites out there, England's one of them," Haaland told reporters.

"I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads."

rcw/gj

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season