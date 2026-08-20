India's bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan in September is reportedly set to take place with the use of high-quality technology, similar to what was used during the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 in USA, Mexico and Canada. The standards are being raised by ITW Universe, which holds the production rights to the series. The series will be directed by Jamie Oakford, who has directed in every FIFA World Cup since the 2002 edition, also directed the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.

What are the improvements?

As per Cricbuzz, AI-stabilised POV cameras, volumetric free-viewpoint technology, advanced Spidercam, ultra-motion and cine-style storytelling are some of the new innovations and features that will be introduced in the broadcast production during the India-Afghanistan series.

Quidditch Innovation Labs' Spatio system will also be used during the series. This system creates broadcast-grade augmented reality overlaid on a stabilised drone feed, combined with real-time optical player tracking.

Unique field-placement graphics, strategy visualisation and story-telling angles will be made possible by this system.

What are the producers saying?

"This is the first time a bilateral cricket series will be produced to full FIFA World Cup host-broadcast standards. The same individuals who directed the FIFA World Cup Final and multiple UEFA Champions League Finals will lead the gallery," said ITW Universe in a statement.

"We endorse his philosophy, which is to give the viewer the best seat in the house," said Bhairav Shanth, founder of the company.

When will the India vs Afghanistan series take place?

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan will take place in mid-September. The three matches will take place on September 13, 15 and 17. All three games will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Afghanistan being the official hosts of the series.

India and Afghanistan have already clashed in a one-off Test and three ODIs earlier this year.

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