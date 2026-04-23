A top envoy to United States president Donald Trump has reportedly urged him and FIFA president Gianni Infantino to replace Iran with Italy at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran's participation at the global football event, which will be majorly held in the United States, is in doubt following diplomatic tension between the two nations. According to a report by Financial Times, the suggestion to replace Iran with Italy comes from US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, with the hope of also repairing ties between Trump and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the report, such a move is being suggested after Trump and Meloni fell out following the US president's attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Gulf war.

Zampolli - an Italian native - argued that Italy should be awarded the spot due to their World Cup heritage. Italy are four-time FIFA World Cup champions, but have failed to qualify for the tournament for the third edition in a row, missing out on this occasion after a playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," Zampolli said to Financial Times.

Meanwhile, Iran's participation at the World Cup is uncertain. Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali confirmed that a final decision will depend on evolving security and political conditions in the ongoing tensions between US and Iran, as per Iranian media.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Donyamali said, "We had a discussion about the national team itself, the conditions of the national team, and we also formed a committee. Today we also have a meeting in the framework of this discussion, and we are fulfilling our legal duty.

"We must be prepared. In any case, it might be decided not to go. And if it is decided to go, we should be prepared anyway, so that our presence, if it is to be, is a strong presence. But again, I emphasise, in this area, the decision-making is anyway based on the conditions that exist today, with the government and probably the National Security Council."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a historic edition as it will see 48 teams take part in the competition for the very first time. The tournament will be held between June 11 and July 19.

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