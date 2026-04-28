Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a jaw and chin fracture while playing for his club Granada in Spain's second tier. The son of former France great Zinedine Zidane was taken off with a concussion after colliding with an opponent during his team's 4-2 home defeat by Almeria on Sunday. The 27-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season and could be out for even longer if he needs surgery.

"The player, in consultation with the club's medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed," said the club in a statement late Monday.

Luca Zidane is Algeria's first-choice goalkeeper and their back-up options Anthony Mandrea and Melvin Mastil are also currently out injured.

Algeria's World Cup campaign begins on June 16 against reigning champions Argentina.

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