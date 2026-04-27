Tottenham confirmed on Monday that "heartbroken" Xavi Simons had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament, forcing him out of the club's relegation scrap and the World Cup. The 23-year-old Dutch midfielder clutched his right knee and was stretchered off in distress in the second half of Tottenham's crucial 1-0 win at already relegated Wolves on Saturday. In an emotional post on social media late Sunday, Simons said his season was over.

"They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way," Simons, who has played 34 times for his country, wrote on Instagram.

"My season has come to an abrupt end and I'm just trying to process it. Honestly, I'm heartbroken. None of it makes sense.

"All I've wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me, along with the World Cup. Representing my country this summer, just gone."

Spurs issued a statement saying Simons had ruptured the ACL in his right knee.

"Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team," the club said.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends Xavi our love and support -- we will be with him every step of the way."

Simons' injury is a major blow to new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose side are two points from Premier League safety with four matches remaining.

He would also have played a key role for the Netherlands at the World Cup in North America, starting on June 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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