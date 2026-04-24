Despite the ongoing war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has said that he has no objections to Iran's participation in this summer's FIFA World Cup. However, there are certain conditions that Iranian players and officials must meet, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made crystal clear. Rubio told reporters on Thursday that Iranian players participating in the FIFA World Cup would not be allowed to bring people with them who have ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Nothing from the US has told them that they can't come. The problem with Iran would not be the athletes, but some other people they would want to bring, some of whom have ties to the IRGC," Rubio told reporters.

"We may not be able to let them in... They may decide not to come on their own, but they can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers," Rubio added, making the country's stance on Iran's participation in the global football extravaganza absolutely clear.

Trump himself hinted at a tough stance on the matter, suggesting his administration "would not want to affect the athletes."

Earlier, a special envoy to President Trump reportedly asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, which starts on 11 June.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," US special envoy Paolo Zampolli was quoted as saying in a report.

The offer, however, has been turned down by an Italian official.

Iran is scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium against New Zealand on 16 June to begin its tournament. The country will also play Belgium at the stadium before finishing group play against Mo Salah and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

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