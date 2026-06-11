FIFA World Cup Free Live Streaming, Mexico vs South Africa Free Live Telecast: The greatest sporting spectacle on earth is here! It's time for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the action starts with Mexico vs South Africa. South Africa coach Hugo Broos has challenged his players to block out an expected wall of sound on Thursday when they take on co-hosts Mexico in their World Cup opener. Broos, 74, will be making an emotional return to the Estadio Azteca when he leads South Africa into their daunting Group A assignment in Mexico City. The former Belgium international experienced first-hand the noise of the Azteca during the 1986 finals in Mexico, where he played in the Red Devils' opener against the hosts. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and Mexico vs South Africa Live Updates)

When will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will take place on Friday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will take place at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico.

What time will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match start?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will start at 12:30 AM (Friday) IST.

Which channel will telecast for free the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports. Also, DD

How to watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match?

The live streaming of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will be available on Zee5.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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