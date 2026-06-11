South Africa have never qualified to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup. 'Bafana Bafana' came very close in both the 2002 and 2010 editions, but narrowly missed out. This time, though, they will fancy their chances. With the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, the knockout stage will now begin with the Round of 32. This means that not just the top two of each group, but also the eight best third-placed teams will qualify.

With Mexico, Czechia and South Korea in Group A, it is certainly not an impossible task for South Africa.