Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: The biggest sporting spectacle on Earth kicks off today as Mexico square off against South Africa in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City. A grand opening ceremony will precede the match, headlined by Shakira, who will perform 'Dai Dai', the official song for the tournament. Co-hosts Mexico enter as a potential dark horse, while South Africa are aiming to qualify for the first time in their World Cup history. Both Mexico and South Africa will back their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage from Group A, which also includes South Korea and Czechia. The match is a repeat of the opening game of the 2010 edition, when South Africa were the hosts. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score, straight from Mexico City:
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: The Last Dance for Ronaldo and Messi
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will likely be the last dance at the biggest stage for two of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi ended his long wait for World Cup glory in 2022, leading Argentina to the trophy. Will 2026 be Ronaldo's lucky year? Now 41 years old, Ronaldo will be playing his sixth World Cup, captaining a very strong Portugal squad.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Opening Ceremony to start soon!
Players of both teams — South Africa and Mexico — have arrived at the venue. We are just minutes away from the start of the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Don’t go anywhere, folks. Stay connected!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Referee Omar Artan picked for UEFA Super Cup game!
Somali referee Omar Artan, who was barred by the United States from the FIFA World Cup 2026, was picked on Thursday for the showcase UEFA Super Cup game in August. European soccer body UEFA said Artan will referee the August 12 game between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, the Europa League winner.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Players to watch out for tonight
For Mexico, talismanic striker Raul Jimenez, midfielder Orbelin Pineda, captain Edson Alvarez and heroic goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will be the ones to watch out for. Ochoa is set to appear in his sixth FIFA World Cup in 2026.
As for South Africa, goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, striker Lyle Foster and attacking midfielder Themba 'Mshishi' Zwane will be key.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can South Africa qualify for the first time?
South Africa have never qualified to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup. 'Bafana Bafana' came very close in both the 2002 and 2010 editions, but narrowly missed out. This time, though, they will fancy their chances. With the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, the knockout stage will now begin with the Round of 32. This means that not just the top two of each group, but also the eight best third-placed teams will qualify.
With Mexico, Czechia and South Korea in Group A, it is certainly not an impossible task for South Africa.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Are Mexico dark horses?
One can argue that Mexico have the best chance of going the farthest among the three co-hosts of FIFA World Cup 2026. From 1994 to 2018, they reached the knockout stage of the World Cup on every single instance. However, that streak ended in 2022, when they bowed out in the group stage.
Yet, they have a good mix of youth and experience heading into the 2026 edition, and could be one of the surprise packages of the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: When will the opening ceremony start?
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time). We are just over one hour away from that. But the hype has already begun!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Full list of opening ceremony performers
Shakira and Burna Boy will be the headline attraction as they perform 'Dai Dai', the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, a number of other stars will perform in the opening ceremony. This includes Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, and Tyla.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Shakira to take centre stage
While there's hype over the start of the World Cup, millions are also looking forward to see Shakira in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026. Over the years, Shakira has grown into one of the icons of the FIFA World Cup, and she'll take centre stage once again tonight to perform 'Dai Dai', the official song for the World Cup 2026.
It will be her fourth performance at a World Cup, and second in an opening ceremony of the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Repeat of 2010 opener
What is wonderful about today's match is that it is a repeat of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup, held in South Africa. On that historic night in Johannesburg, South Africa and Mexico faced off in the World Cup opener. And in a fitting reversal, they will face off in the opener again, this time with Mexico as the hosts.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: The greatest spectacle on earth!
The greatest spectacle on earth, the FIFA World Cup 2026, begins tonight! And it's set to be the grandest ever, with a record 48 teams taking part for the first time ever. We kick off today as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But before that a blockbuster opening ceremony, headlined by none other than Shakira!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the opening ceremony and the first game of the World Cup.