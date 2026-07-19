FIFA World Cup Final Free Live Telecast, Spain vs Argentina Final Live Streaming: The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles. Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to win their first-ever World Cup title in 2010. Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

When will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final be played?

The Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be played on Monday (IST, July 20).

Where will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match be played?

The Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be played in New York.

What time will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match start?

The Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Monday).

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final for free?

The Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports. A free telecast will also be available on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Don't miss the action on DD Free Dish 📺 #FIFAWorldCup Final https://t.co/1BtgZF97XY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 19, 2026

Where can you follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match?

The Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be streamed live on the Zee5 app.

All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.

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