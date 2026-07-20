Ugly scenes unfolded at the end of the FIFA World Cup2026 final as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes punched a Spanish player and grabbed another player's throat. It was absolute chaos in New York as Spain emerged victorious 1-0, after Argentina were reduced to 10 men due to Enzo Fernandez's sending-off. While sanctions are expected to be issued by FIFA, another video of the post-match altercation has surfaced on social media, showing Argentina captain Lionel Messi turning into a mere spectator as clashes emerged between the players of the two teams.

Paredes was sent off for his violent behaviour after the match, especially after he grabbed a Spain player by the throat and threw him to the ground. Messi, who has an excellent camaraderie with the Spain team, rather surprisingly, refused to get involved in the on-field clash.

Argentina's captain and their leader the 'humble' Lionel Messi stands and watches on as his disgraceful teammates attack Spain players for losing the final.



If Ronaldo did something like this we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/iYPH31ul6A — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 20, 2026

What Happened After Full-Time Whistle?

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to punch one of the Spanish players in the stomach. In another altercation, Paredes was seen shoving Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat as Scaloni intervened.

Beyond the clash with Garcia, Paredes tackled Gavi to the ground, shoved him in the face, and seemed to kick a boot toward the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. At the same time, Molina appeared to swing a punch at Rodri, causing the Spanish captain to stop and angrily confront the Argentine defender.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that," England legend Alan Shearer said on the BBC. "We know how much it means to them, and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

Argentina was also accused of one final classless act when they appeared to turn their backs on Spanish players as the world champions accepted their World Cup medals.

With IANS Inputs

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