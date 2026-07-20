Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup story ended in tears. Messi turned 39 in June, and by the time the next World Cup comes around in 2030, the Argentina great will be 43. For an outfield player, playing at that age on the biggest stage seems too tall an ask, even if the player's name is Messi. Before Sunday, it seemed that the stage was set for Messi to be crowned with a second FIFA World Cup, four years after his first title in Qatar. It was not to be.

Before Sunday, Messi was on a dream run. He boosted his World Cup career total to 21 goals, a record until France's Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in Saturday's third-place game to surpass him with 22.

In the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi led Argentina back to the final with eight goals and four assists. Only Mbappe was better (10 goals, four assists). Messi could have surpassed him for the Golden Boot with two goals and one more assist. It did not happen. In the final, Messi had just 15 touches in the first half and 54 over the course of the game.

Messi The Golden Ball Contender

Yet one would have been forgiven for thinking Messi was the rightful contender to be the Golden Ball winner. His ardent fans were hoping he would win a record-extending third Golden Ball, adding to his 2014 and 2022 honours.

Every time Argentina was in danger, Messi turned out to be the team's Messiah. Not only did he score when the chips were down, like when Argentina were trailing Egypt 2-0 in the Round of 16, but his presence on the right flank meant that a goal was never far away. Like in the semifinal against England, Argentina trailed 1-0 till the 84th minute. Then Messi came up with two assists that resulted in goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in the space of seven minutes.

Yet, it was Spain captain Rodri who won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. The Manchester City midfielder led Spain's run to its second World Cup title after struggling early following his return in May 2025 from knee surgery that sidelined him for eight months.

"For me, it's been a very tough time. I just want the new generation to see my example as proof that if you go down, you can rise again," he said. "This has been my philosophy throughout my life. Of course, sometimes things go well, sometimes things go wrong. But always stay positive."

Why Did Rodri Win FIFA World Cup Golden Ball

Rodri had no goals or assists in the tournament, but he was critical to Spain's possession-heavy style of play. He completed more passes than anyone else (753) with 94% accuracy. He was involved in 1,803 plays, according to FIFA stats, nearly 200 more than anyone else at this World Cup.

"The midfielder was a steady presence in the centre of the park for La Roja in their eight matches, helping them win their second global crown," FIFA wrote in a report.

"His linking of defence with attack, timely interventions and pinpoint passing played a large role in Spain's conquest, not least in the 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

"In the decider, the 30-year-old completed 101 of 105 passes, won 80 per cent of his duels and created two chances. Across the whole tournament, meanwhile, his intelligent work supporting his defenders was one of the factors in Spain conceding just one goal in their eight matches.

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